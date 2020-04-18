Senioritis gets the quarantine blues

The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to the Class of 2020, who instead of going to prom, celebrating their graduation and taking senior trips have been stuck in quarantine, with all of those momentous events either canceled or on hold.
“It has definitely put a damper on my senior year,” Parklane senior Nan Gatlin said. “I missed prom and senior parties. We didn’t get to do any of that.”
Gatlin said she believed the shutdown caused by the pandemic would be temporary.
“I thought that it would blow over in a week or two,” she said. “I didn’t know how serious it was until it started shutting (everything) down and we were out of school. I realized how serious it was and the precautions we had to take.”
Gatlin, a standout player for Parklane’s softball team, which wrapped up its season last fall, had some sympathy for public school softball players, whose season is in the spring.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association postponed spring sports.
“We didn’t miss softball because our season is in the fall, but I do feel bad for the public school kids who are,” said Gatlin, who signed a softball scholarship with Southwest Mississippi Community College.
One of those softball players affected by stoppage in play is North Pike’s Bridjette Jones-Talbert, who like Gatlin was looking forward to a number of senior activities this spring, including her participation in the Camellia City Civic Club’s Azalea Court, where she was in the running to be crowned queen.
“All of this is getting pushed back and I don’t know if it is going to happen or not,” she said.
Like Gatlin, Jones-Talbert said that when she first learned of the spread of coronavirus, she wasn’t aware of the type of impact that it will eventually have.
“It was really unexpected and shocking,” she said. “With how serious it has gotten, I kind of got scared.
But her faith is helping her keep a positive outlook on the situation.
“Somebody told me that everything happens for a reason and when I thought about that, I was like, ‘Yeah, you are right. Everything happens for a reason,’ and maybe the reason will come later and maybe it will be a good reason.”
For now, she’s looking forward to college and has signed a softball scholarship with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Jaylin Jackson, a star on the basketball, baseball and track teams at McComb High School, said he is upset that he didn’t get to finish his seasons on the diamond or track.
“It’s shocking and confusing,” he said. “I’m sad because it really took over my senior year.”
Jackson said he is in a group chat with other seniors and they are helping to get each other through the tough reality that so many activities that they looked forward to have been taken away from them.
It was also heartbreaking for Jackson, who like the rest of the seniors didn’t get to finish his last year of high school on his terms.
“I didn’t get to finish my last two months with my fellow seniors. We are about to go our separate ways,” he said.
South Pike’s Alex Adams, like Jackson, was also looking forward to finishing his season on his school’s track team. He was hoping to use the track season to help stay in shape as he prepares to suit up for Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU football team in the fall.
Like other seniors, he had to make the transition to finishing his school work from home, but it presented a challenge.
“It is kind of hard because you don’t have the teacher in your ear,” he said.
