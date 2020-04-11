U.S. census officials are worrying that the coronavirus will further complicate their efforts to get a full count of the nation’s population.
The fear of transmitting the disease has already cut at least two weeks off the limited time that headcounters will be working in the field.
The virus could, though, have an opposite effect. Those who are worried about strangers coming to their door now have additional incentive to go online and complete the nine-question form. The process only takes a few minutes to finish.
Most of them can’t say they were too busy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.