If the Mississippi flag commission chooses one of its five finalists for the November referendum, the odds are good that its primary element will be a magnolia tree or blossom.
Three of the five proposals feature a blossom in the center, while a fourth includes a rather slender magnolia tree or sapling with three blossoms.
The fifth flag features a red, white and blue shield that includes a wavy horizontal line, perhaps to salute the Mississippi River. In all honesty, the shield’s shape is more like the National Football League’s logo than anything.
The most appealing flag in the final five is the one with the magnolia tree, surrounded by 20 stars, the top one gold, on a medium-blue background. The required “In God We Trust” phrase is a little bit too small, however.
The commission will make actual flags of all five samples and literally run them up the flagpole so the public can have a look. The panel had a tough assignment but regrettably did not reduce the field to anything truly memorable. This sets up an interesting vote on Nov. 3.
