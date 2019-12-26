For decades, Mississippi has tried — at least ostensibly — to shield its judiciary from partisan politics. But that shield is being pulled away, to the detriment of public trust in the impartiality in the bench.
The federal courts ruled years ago that political parties cannot be barred from endorsing judicial candidates. And recently, the Mississippi Supreme Court amended its rules to remove the prohibition on candidates for judicial office from soliciting those endorsements.
It will probably only be a matter of time before judges are allowed to run under party labels, as has been unsuccessfully proposed in the Legislature in recent years.
These changes may be making plain what has already been going on obliquely, since some of those running for nonpartisan judicial office have partisan ties, including having previously won or sought other offices under party labels.
Further politicizing the judiciary, however, will not enhance the public’s confidence in its fairness.
