Though we technically still have more than a month to go before the official Nov. 30 end of the 2020 hurricane season, each passing day makes it less likely that another powerful storm will get into the Gulf of Mexico.
Southwest Mississippi can be grateful that it avoided direct hits from some very dangerous hurricanes — especially Laura at the end of August and Delta last weekend. But at the same time, we should remember the people in and around Lake Charles, La., who had to endure those two storms just six weeks apart.
There are many charities working to help the families displaced by these storms. Donating to these organizations would be a good way to help these unlucky people, as well as to give thanks that we were fortunate this year.
