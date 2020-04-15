A number of late-night television shows have come up with creative ways to deliver new broadcasts. Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are doing their weeknight shows from home, interviewing guests through internet video connections.
But this past weekend, “Saturday Night Live” one-upped all the others with an entertaining show that featured cast members participating in skits from their homes. It started with a greeting from Tom Hanks and featured Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin performing Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm,” an appropriate anthem for these times.
Several of the skits were clever, but the home run was the one about a meeting of six co-workers using the Zoom teleconferencing technology, whose use has skyrocketed over the last month. Two receptionists on the conference simply couldn’t figure out how to use the program — to hilarious effect.
“I thought this computer was only for Solitaire,” sobbed one of the frustrated receptionists. Anyone who has struggled with Zoom, or who has been on a conference with someone else that couldn’t get it, will cackle.
It was good to see Hanks up and about after his own run-in with the coronavirus, and the show was a good reminder that even in the toughest of times, a little humor can go a long way. This episode of “Saturday Night Live” wasn’t live and wasn’t filmed on Saturday night, but it was a very welcome diversion from infection rates and death counts.
