There are indeed some professions — such as a plumber, carpenter, electrician, maybe a computer programmer — in which you don’t need to go to college to earn a good living.
If you follow the vo-tech route in high school or work as an apprentice under a skilled tradesman, you may have all the learning you need.
But for most people, a high school diploma is not good enough if economic success is a goal. The data is clear: The more education you have, the more money you tend to make. The difference in earnings power between a high school diploma and a college degree averages almost $25,000 a year in the United States, according to the latest government data.
According to a recent poll, however, the message about the monetary value of higher education is still not sufficiently getting through. A survey of teens and young adults by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half said that a high school diploma has provided all the skills they need to get a good job when they graduate.
They are in for a rude awakening.
Making ends meet without a college education is tough. It’s only going to get tougher as the economy gets increasingly service-oriented.
