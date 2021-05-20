A year ago, Mississippi football legend Brett Favre tried to distance himself from one of the worst public embezzlement scandals in state history.
He claimed he didn’t know the $1.1 million he had been paid for speeches authorities say he never actually gave came from funds designed to help the poorest of the poor.
He said he would pay the money back and promptly wrote a check for $500,000, with a promise to pay the rest in the coming months. The months have yet to come, however.
Favre, it should be noted, has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing and, at this point, is not legally compelled to return the money. Nevertheless, it’s making the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback look bad to not follow through on his promise — or if he has changed his mind, to at least explain why.
Favre has enjoyed a favorable following in this state since his playing days at the University of Southern Mississippi and the Green Bay Packers. But his image is being stained by his connections to this welfare scandal.
Besides the $1.1 million he received, Favre’s investment interests or pet projects also got a boost, thanks to what federal and state authorities have said is questionable or illegal spending by the organization at the center of the welfare scandal and its indicted founder, Nancy New.
The Mississippi Community Education Center, which received tens of millions of dollars of federal block grant funds on the premise that it would provide training and programs to help the poor escape poverty, put $5 million of that money into the construction of a new volleyball stadium at USM, a project for which Favre was raising money.
And of the small fortune that New and her son, Zach New, allegedly embezzled, $2.15 million supposedly went to a Florida-based pharmaceutical company’s efforts to develop a concussion drug, a venture in which Favre has claimed to have sunk $1 million of his own money.
There’s more to come from this scandal, with criminal prosecutions and probable civil demands for repayment of misspent money in the offing. The only way that Favre can distance himself from the stink is to do what he promised: Pay back all of the money he personally received.
He can forget about scrambling away from this problem until he does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.