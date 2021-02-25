Since last summer, when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck until Floyd died, everyone has heard a lot about defunding the police.
But there hasn’t been a lot of defunding going on, probably because once the passion of the moment passes, all reasonable leaders recognize that when serious crimes occur, the public requires protection from armed officers. And a police department costs money.
One proposal that makes much more sense is reassigning some of the non-criminal work that police officers often handle. And if the mayor of Ithaca, N.Y., gets his way, the country will get a good look at whether this can work in a small town.
GQ Magazine’s website reports that Mayor Svante My-rick is about to propose replacing the city’s 63 police officers with a Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety. It would have armed “public safety workers” and unarmed “community solution workers, with all of them reporting to a civilian director of public safety. If the proposal is approved, current officers would have to apply to the new department for a job.
The mayor’s report says Ithaca police officers spend one-third of their time responding to service calls that never lead to arrests. He wants those calls, and a majority of patrol activity, to be handled by unarmed employees who are trained to reduce tension during disputes. The city’s public safety workers could then focus on investigating and solving crimes.
Ithaca may have a long way to go before any of this actually happens. The city’s police union, which has been no friend of the mayor, is sure to have something to say about it. The city council is expected to vote on it in March.
As for whether any changes could be used across the country, Ithaca itself doesn’t sound like an example of Everytown USA. It has a population of 30,000 that is 74% white, according to the 2010 census.
And it’s a college town, being home to Cornell University, an Ivy League school. Rest assured that Cornell has helped Ithaca the way that Hattiesburg, Starkville and Oxford have prospered through their universities.
The mayor believes starting over with public safety has a better chance of succeeding than trying to reform the existing police structure. Maybe so: There have been many reports of police unions protecting the jobs of officers accused of violent misconduct.
But plenty of questions remain. Will members of the current police force buy into the mayor’s idea — especially those who would not carry a weapon? Is the proposal really all that different than existing police departments that have a patrol division and an investigative division? And the biggest questions of all: Will the public feel safe? Will criminals be emboldened because a lot of officers are unarmed? What’s the dividing line between an armed response and an unarmed one?
Whether it’s Ithaca or some other town, it seems likely that the push for “reimagining” police work will only grow. The idea of splitting public safety duties is worth considering, but getting it right will be a tremendous challenge.
