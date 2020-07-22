The McComb city board was right to take a cue from NFL referees last week. After further review, as the refs often say, the board gave Pearl River Avenue its name back while finding a less controversial way to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Selectmen caused a fuss in June when they voted 4-2 to give Pearl River the name Black Lives Matter Avenue. After businesses and some residents of Pearl River complained, the board voted to name the “overhead bridge,” which connects Pearl River Avenue to downtown McComb, for Black Lives Matter.
This is a wise compromise. Restricting the new name to the bridge makes the same point about the value of black lives — while avoiding all of the headaches that property owners on a street face when its name changes.
Some will say that not even the bridge deserves a new name. They should remember that McComb is a 70% black city and that the board majority backed off its original vote.
