Susan Page, the moderator of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, asked some terrific questions of Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Too bad she didn’t attempt to make them actually answer them.
The 90-minute exchange between the Democratic and Republican candidates was notable for its relative civility — at least when compared to the food fight the week before between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — and the inability of the candidates, especially Pence, to stop talking when their time was up.
The millions of viewers who watched the debate should have come away with conviction that either Harris or Pence could ably step into the Oval Office if circum-stances demanded. They might, given the ages of Biden (77) and Trump (74) and the fact that, while Trump appears to be recovering fairly well from COVID-19, it’s still to be seen whether he might have some health issues going forward as a result of the virus.
It was disappointing, however, that Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today, didn’t raise a whimper when the two vice presidential candidates would all but ignore the difficult questions posed to them and instead recite their prepared talking points.
Pence didn’t respond when asked if he thought global warming was an existential threat, or what he would do if the Republicans lost in November and Trump refused to step down. Both Pence and Harris dodged questions about whether they had discussed — or thought they should discuss — with the men at the top of their respective tickets what would happen in the event of a “presidential disability.”
Both wouldn’t say what abortion laws they would want their respective home states to adopt if Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand nationwide, was overturned. And Harris, like Biden the week before, would not say whether the Democrats would push to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court if Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed this year and Biden wins.
That last dodge was the only one that got any follow-up, and it came from Pence, not the moderator.
Afterward, Page said she consciously decided not to press the candidates for answers if they avoided her questions. She said she thought the dodging would be instructive to viewers.
That’s a point, but not much of one. Most people already know that politicians don’t like to answer questions that make them uncomfortable. They don’t have to be allowed to skirt question after question before that becomes obvious.
Page had two primary jobs as the moderator. She was supposed to enforce the rules, and to prompt the candidates to speak to not only the issues about which they wanted to talk, but the ones they don’t. At times that requires a little persistence from the questioner.
Page, as a veteran Washington journalist, should know that. Too bad on what was probably the biggest public stage of her life she seemed to have forgotten all of her training.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
