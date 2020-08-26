President Trump is understandably eager to report progress in finding effective treatments for the coronavirus. If polls are believable, his re-election may depend on this work.
But everyone looks bad after the president on Sunday called the “convalescent plasma” treatment a historic breakthrough in the quest to tame the virus. Under criticism from scientists, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner apologized for overstating the benefits of the treatment.
The plasma treatment involves blood transfusions from people who have recovered from the virus to those who are newly diagnosed. The antibodies in the survivors’ blood appears to give the recipients a boost in regaining their health.
That’s a long way from a breakthrough, as FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn acknowledged Tuesday. Plenty of tests need to be done, and results compared with patients who did not receive the antibody-laced plasma, before the president’s claim that 35 percent more virus patients would survive with the treatment can be scientifically accepted.
Hahn’s correction, of course, is likely to set off the president, who already has accused a “deep state” at the FDA of intentionally delaying new treatments for political reasons. Renewed criticism would be the wrong reaction.
From the beginning, the virus has exposed the president’s tendency to overhype matters — especially when discussing promising treatments. The better course would be to lower expectations and warn the public of difficult times ahead, as he did a few weeks ago when he said things would get worse before they got better.
If a treatment or vaccine is going to work, the public has to have confidence that the medicine is safe. The FDA is the gatekeeper of this safety, and undermining its independence and its credibility, as Trump and Hahn did, does not work toward the goal of stopping this virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.