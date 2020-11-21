A church burglary last week has led to the arrest of 40-year-old man, Pike County sheriff’s officials said.
Howard Gregory Miley, address unknown, was charged with burglary of a church and was booked into the Pike County Jail. He also is awaiting extradition to face charges in Kentucky.
Pike County sheriff’s deputies found the front doors of McComb Gospel Assembly Church on Highway 44 East broken open when they responded to an alarm activation there on Nov. 12, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.
Miley came out of the building, and deputies immediately detained him.
Video footage showed a suspect making forced entry through the front doors, then proceeding to rummage through the church, the statement said.
In another case, the sheriff’s office reported numerous recent vehicle burglaries in the areas of Cole Thomas Road, L.D. White Road, Mindy Lane, Highway 570 East and Jaguar Trail.
Three suspects were seen on surveillance video going into vehicles and removing personal items belonging to the victims.
The sheriff’s office shared the footage on its Facebook page and asked that anyone with information on the burglaries in the area call central dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.
Burglaries reported
in McComb
Various electronics including three TVs were taken in a house burglary on the 600 block of Avenue B in McComb.
The victim told police Thursday that a DVD player, movies and three flat screen TVs — a 32-inch, a 40-inch and a 50-inch — were missing after the break-in, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
In a separate incident, a vehicle on the 400 block of Elmwood Street was broken into around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Carter said the Chevy Camaro’s windows on the driver and passenger sides were broken. Taken from the car were several purses, credit cards, a gaming console, money and the victim’s identification card.
Carter also reported the arrest of Gerald Cammack of McComb on Nov. 11.
Cammack, 28, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
