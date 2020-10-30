Eleven days ago, on Oct. 19, Gov. Tate Reeves reimposed a mask mandate on nine Mississippi counties where the rate of coronavirus infection was among the highest in the state.
This week he extended the mask mandate to another seven counties, meaning that residents of 16 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are required to cover their faces when they are indoors away from home. The size of social gatherings also are limited.
In announcing his Oct. 19 order, the governor said he does not see a correlation between his lifting of a statewide mask mandate at the end of September and the recent increase in infections. But the numbers say otherwise.
In the four weeks since the mask requirement expired on Sept. 30, documented cases of the virus in Mississippi have gone from averaging 517 per day to 703 — a 36% increase. If that’s a coincidence, it’s an odd one.
