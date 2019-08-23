If political endorsements count, Tate Reeves reeled in a good one recently when former Gov. Haley Barbour announced his support.
Barbour, who was governor from 2004-12, said he approves of Reeves’ determination to keep taxes low and state government as small as possible.
Reeves, as befits a candidate with 16 years of statewide office (the first eight as state treasurer followed by two terms as lieutenant governor), has collected a long list of impressive supporters.
Most prominent is Gov. Phil Bryant, who announced his backing of Reeves early in 2019. The National Rifle Association also is on board, along with the American Conservative Union, Mississippi Right to Life, former congressman Gregg Harper, state Sen. Chris McDaniel and even football legend Brett Favre.
Reeves’ tenure in state government surely played an important role in the Aug. 6 primary results, when the lieutenant governor came within a few thousand votes of winning the nomination against two candidates.
Maybe the endorsements played a role, too, and maybe the public support from Barbour gets Reeves past Bill Waller Jr. in this Tuesday’s Republican runoff.
Waller, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, does not have as many prominent supporters as Reeves does. But he has some very strong endorsements of his own.
Chief among them is the backing from four former chairmen of the Mississippi Republican Party: Clarke Reed, Mike Retzer, Billy Powell and Jim Herring.
Last April, they co-authored a letter that basically said Reeves is unlikely to win the general election against Attorney General Jim Hood.
In supporting Waller, their letter said, “It’s going to take the right Republican candidate who can bring conservatives and independents together in order to win in November.” It’s rather shocking that four such influential Republicans would say this about Reeves.
Waller also won the endorsement of state Rep. Robert Foster, who finished third in the Aug. 6 Republican primary. This is perhaps most interesting because Foster is from high-population DeSoto County, and he won a majority of votes there in the primary. A swing of that many votes to Waller could make the runoff a lot closer than the primary.
Nevertheless, Tuesday still seems to favor Reeves. As he pointed out after the primary, he won a majority of votes in 74 of the state’s 82 counties. But he lost in a few of the big ones, such as DeSoto County and suburban Jackson. The inevitable question is how a candidate who did so well across the state was unable to win the nomination the first time out.
Reeves wants to stay the course even though the course has left Mississippi’s economy trailing most other states. Waller wants the state to pay teachers more, raise the gas tax, reduce the income tax and expand Medicaid to help the working poor.
Republicans will decide Tuesday whose vision for the state wins out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.