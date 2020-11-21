Silver Alert issued for Amite man, 67

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Ronnie Ray Ratcliff of Amite County.
He is a 6-foot, 200-pound white male with black and gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Monday in the 6500 block of North Greensburg Road in Amite County.
Ratcliff is believed to be in a 2009 silver Chevrolet Silverado with damage to the front passenger side bearing Mississippi license plate DBN755. Authorities aren’t sure in which direction he may be traveling.
Family members say Ratcliff suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Amite County Sheriff Department at (601) 657-8057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.