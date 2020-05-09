Residents of Osyka will have to pay off their water bill accounts by May 14 or risk disconnection.
Mayor Allen Applewhite announced Thursday that the city will shut off delinquent water accounts unless Reeves makes a new executive order extending the prohibition of disconnections.
“If it is not extended, it will go back to business as usual,” he said.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted March 15 to suspend disconnections of water, sewer and electricity for 60 days, which started on March 14, with Reeves declaring a state of emergency.
Town Clerk Hilda Wall said many residents haven’t paid their water bills and water revenue is down significantly.
“We had four or five yesterday who haven’t paid in 90 days. ... I gave them until May 16 to contact me or pay some, but then we still have a bunch more that have been 60 days already,” she said. “Some of these people are working, they just aren’t paying, or they were behind before.”
The situation caused the town to use $5,000 in emergency funds to fix a busted sewer line on Second Street in front of the Burger Basket, where grease from the restaurant apparently clogged the line.
Wall said she would get a letter from contractor Greenbriar Digging noting that the grease was the cause. Alderman Roddie Varnado asked to send the restaurant a letter asking for at least half reimbursement, and Alderman Tommy Kizer said the Burger Basket should have to pay the city back in full for the repair.
In other news, the board:
• Denied Latoya Williams’ request to move a building that would serve as a restaurant at the west end of her property on First Street, with town officials saying the building and property did not meet zoning requirements.
• Took no action on a proposal from Julie Worley to put a small portable building on her property on Bay Street.
• Approved the 2019 consumer confidence report for water service.
• Discussed bringing back all city employees on May 11 when the state’s coronavirus emergency ends.
