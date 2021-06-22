Next to keeping up with the men and women in uniform, the highest priority for the U.S. military would be to keep up with its firepower.
According to an Associated Press investigation, though, the armed forces are falling dangerously short in that regard. The AP found that in the 2010s, there were at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms that were lost or stolen. Some of them wound up in the hands of criminals.
Years ago, the Pentagon was required to annually update Congress about stolen weapons. That accountability was allowed to end, however. It needs to be restored.
