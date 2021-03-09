The Magnolia Farmers Market pavilion has been built and paid for, even if the market itself doesn’t have a restart date yet.
Magnolia aldermen met last week over Zoom and approved the final payment to Scarbrough Construction, $8,250, as well as $597 to Belinda Stewart Architects for work on the pavilion.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione said the project has been in the works for seven or eight years, since he brought the idea for the pavilion to the board as part of a road improvement loan.
He recalled past years markets having good turnouts but participants having to set up tents when it would get too hot. He also felt it would be a good venue for the town’s Mardi Gras events and for local bands to play.
In recent meetings, Cornacchione has begun discussing with the board how the town can go about reopening the market, particularly what policies should be in place for use of the pavilion. The board supported Cornacchione’s idea to reach out to market coordinators in other towns.
“I did contact other towns and found out how they manage things. Some charge; there are different options,” Cornacchione said.
“I look at it like, if you build a playground for the citizens of Magnolia, we don’t charge kids to use the playground. If it’s a nonprofit type thing or a true farmers market, they usually charge enough to use electricity.”
Aldermen have also expressed interest in forming a committee to discuss reopening the market, but one hasn’t been formed yet.
“Nothing’s been determined, and that’s where we’re at,” Cornacchione said.
In other business at last week’s meeting, aldermen:
• Paid $19,465 to WGK Engineers & Surveyors for pre-engineering upgrades to the town’s lagoon which will help the town avoid having to build a new water treatment plant or new pumping stations, Cornacchione said.
“We just currently finished paperwork to see if we could get some more funds to use for this project,” said Town Clerk Cynthia Richardson. “We have not been approved at this point, but it all looks good.”
She said she will arrange for the board to meet with planners from WGK to discuss the project’s status.
• Paid $2,970 to Slaughter & Associates PLLC for planning work on the annexation project which the board officially ended with a vote at last month’s meeting. The approved payment will be the town’s last payment on the halted project.
• Paid $3,369 to Neel-Schaffer on street improvements from the towns’ 2018 Small Municipalities Grant.
• Approved paying the town’s election commissioner and poll workers $100 per election with an additional $20 for receiving and returning ballot boxes.
• Named Citizens Bank the town’s depository.
• Announced city hall will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
