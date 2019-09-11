The desire of law enforcement officials to not give notoriety to mass killers is understandable. You don’t want to reward the murderers with the publicity they might have been seeking, nor do you want to encourage copycats.
Still, it’s counterproductive to try to withhold the names of the killers, since that only fuels an appetite to learn who they are. Once the information comes out, which is inevitable, the chase begins to track down as much as possible about the killer — creating more publicity than might have otherwise occurred.
The public has a legitimate interest in trying to understand what makes them tick, so that the potential warning signs can be spotted in others before it’s too late.
