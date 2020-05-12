To many, comedian Jerry Stiller, who died Monday at age 92, is best remembered as the irascible father of George Costanza on “Seinfeld.” His most famous episode on the show was his explanation of the secular “Festivus” holiday as a replacement for Christmas, and his trademark shout, “Serenity Now,” still gets a laugh from anyone who enjoyed the show.
However, Stiller’s work in another, larger role in a TV show often gets overlooked: as Arthur Spooner, the equally cranky father-in-law living in the basement on “King of Queens.”
Frank Costanza only made occasional appearances on “Seinfeld,” but Arthur was in virtually every episode of “King of Queens,” with co-stars Kevin James and Leah Remini. Reruns of the nine-year series run nightly on the TV Land cable channel, and you can always count on Stiller for plenty of chuckles.
Stiller and his wife Anne Meara were a popular comedy duo in the 1960s and 1970s, but it was not until “Seinfeld,” followed by “King of Queens,” that the 70-something Stiller made a lasting connection with the public. That’s a pretty good way to finish a performing career.
