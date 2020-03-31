Only a few counties in Mississippi have been able to avoid the coronavirus so far, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. One that has not is neighboring Wilkinson County, which is reporting a relatively high number of infections compared to the rest of the state.
As of Monday, the county on both the Mississippi River and the Louisiana line had 13 confirmed infections among its nearly 10,000 residents. Next-door Amite County has only four cases, while Franklin County has three. Pike County, with a population four times that of Wilkinson County’s, has 16 infections.
Given that limits on coronavirus testing are keeping the number of infections low, another way to look at this is where people are dying. So far, the virus has killed 16 Mississippi residents in 14 counties. Wilkinson County is one of only two counties where two residents have died.
There may be legitimate reasons for this, such as a large population of elderly or infirm residents. While the number of infections and deaths in Wilkinson County is small, it’s still an eerie development that’s a little too close for comfort to many people reading this.
