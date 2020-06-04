Though Magnolia Alderman Joe Cornacchione can ignore this week’s calls for his resignation, he does deserve criticism for needlessly insulting people who are exercising their constitutional right to protest.
He is one of several public officials in Mississippi who have gotten into hot water with their social media commentary about the ongoing protests over the death of a man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Cornacchione shared someone else’s Facebook post that said, using conservative slang for liberals, “Snow Plows for Snow Flakes; Clear the Streets.” Black members of the Magnolia board said the post had racial overtones. Cornacchione denied that, saying a lot of protesters are white.
At least Cornacchione is not alone. A prosecutor in Madison County posted last weekend that she hoped the coronavirus spreads among rioting protesters. And the Pearl River Community College band director resigned after saying on Facebook that if police would just shoot a few protesters in San Diego, the rest of them would scatter.
Cornacchione & Co. are the latest members in a years-long line of people who either aren’t thinking about what they say in public or who don’t care if their posts get them in trouble. The band director, for example, had to give up his job because, in a moment when his restraint and common sense simply failed him, he publicly advocated that police open fire.
No one is disputing that these people, along with many others on both sides of the political divide, have the right to say what they did. The First Amendment’s protection of free speech applies to everybody, and it protects virtually all opinions, no matter how unsettling.
The more fascinating element, though, is an apparent inability or unwillingness among too many people to consider whether any negative reaction to a critical comment is worth it.
Right now, America doesn’t need aldermen, prosecutors, band directors or most other folks to spread the flames of discord. We live in divisive times, and it would help modestly if a few more social media users would take a deep breath before sharing, replying or posting and ask, “Is this a smart thing to do?” All too often, the obvious answer is no.
