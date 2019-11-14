There has always been a bit of theft in baseball. After all, its rules encourage a stolen base.
One of Major League Baseball’s most endearing stories involves a late-season rally by the New York Giants, who in 1951 came back from 13 games behind the Brooklyn Dodgers to force a one-game playoff for the National League pennant. The Giants won on a ninth-inning, three-run homer by Dusty Rhodes.
More than four decades later, The Wall Street Journal broke the story that the Giants had been stealing signs from opposing catchers by stationing someone with binoculars in an outfield location. He radioed each pitch to the bullpen, where a player stood or sat to tell Giants’ batters what was coming.
Now history is repeating itself. News broke this week that the Houston Astros, one of baseball’s best teams over the past three years, are being investigated for stealing signs during 2017 home games by using a camera positioned in center field.
The report said the Astros are suspected of banging a metal trash can in the dugout to signal off-speed pitches. ESPN played a tape Tuesday night in which you can hear a muffled banging sound before a pitch. A Chicago White Sox pitcher said he noticed the banging sound during two games in 2017, but it stopped when the team switched to more complex pitching signals.
Baseball and all sports have changed greatly since the Giants pulled off their trickery in 1951. Cheating today is more a signal of weakness than anything else. If the suspicions prove true, everybody involved deserves harsh punishment — including a lengthy ban from the game. Perhaps they can work as trash collectors.
