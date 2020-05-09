Graduation is shaping up for North Pike, but the district may encounter opposition to its plans.
North Pike School District trustees heard three options Thursday night from high school principal Scott Hallmark for conducting graduation ceremonies — a drive-thru ceremony, a student-only ceremony or a traditional ceremony.
Hallmark said a drive-thru ceremony would be a two-day affair, four hours each day, at the high school. That would allow district officials to maintain social distancing, but it would limit attendance for each graduate to the people in a car with them.
A graduate-only ceremony would be held outside on the middle school football field with the graduates spaced 10 feet apart.
The traditional ceremony could only be held after social distancing guidelines are lessened or lifted entirely, and Hallmark and Superintendent Dennis Penton recommended not going that route because participation would likely decrease more and more the later the ceremony is delayed.
Penton added that some students may be preparing for college, leaving for military service or joining the workforce, and may not be able or willing to participate if too much time passes.
“The longer it goes, the less enthusiasm I think we’ll see,” he said.
Hallmark said the graduates-only option would be about the usual duration of a graduation ceremony and could be livestreamed.
The hours-long, two-day format and random order of the graduates in the drive-thru option would make livestreaming less feasible, he said, but the valedictorian’s and salutatorian’s speeches, some honor recognitions and diploma presentations could be filmed and edited to send out later.
Penton said the board needed to make a decision on the preferred option that night, because “graduation is a big production. It will take a while to run through it and work out the kinks.
“With the drive-thru, a good portion of the family can get to see their graduate get their diploma. The on-field ceremony will feel more like graduation to the seniors.”
Board member Etta Taplin said she leaned toward the drive-thru option.
“I’m afraid we won’t be able to enforce social distancing,” Taplin said.
Penton said the district would need significant manpower to attempt to enforce social distancing, but “we have not been given clear authority to physically enforce social distancing.”
He noted that, with the drive-thru option, passenger vehicles only can be driven near the podium to let the graduates out to accept their diploma, and family members could step out of the car while it was stopped to take pictures.
Hallmark told the board that seniors who voted on available options had supported a ceremony as traditional as possible by a 91-9 count.
Board member Chris Richardson said she would support the on-field option, as closer to what seniors voted for, but “it won’t be like a traditional graduation without their families there.”
Penton said more family members would get to participate with the drive-thru option, and the on-field option might not be allowable given guidance from the state that says up to 20 people may gather in outdoor groups.
The district has about 145 seniors graduating, he said.
He said if the board wanted to go with the on-field option and automatically fall back to the drive-thru option if the on-field isn’t acceptable, that could be an option to pursue.
“We will do our Jaguar best to make it work,” Penton said. “We just need to know the direction you’re comfortable with.”
Taplin, board President Jamie Jackson and Freddie Deer voted fairly quickly for the drive-thru option, with Richardson and Scott Campbell voting more slowly and reluctantly for drive-thru as well.
“I would love to do No. 2, but I’m a fraidy cat,” Taplin said.
Richardson said she would like to do the on-field graduation, as well, but, with a majority already on record in favor of drive-thru, said she would go along with that option, as well.
While the board has made its selection, parents and students have been posting on Facebook that they disagree with the decision and want it changed.
At least one petition has been started on Change.org to seek a different graduation option for the district, and a parent called the Enterprise-Journal on Friday to report that plans are being made for a protest at the school on Tuesday, time yet to be determined.
