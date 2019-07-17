Through June, 15 children in the United States have died this year from being left untended in hot cars. And that was before the worst of the summer heat arrived.
To avoid such a tragedy, safety experts recommend a couple of simple precautions:
• Always lock your cars when they’re not in use. There have been fatalities in which children have climbed into an unlocked parked car at home and couldn’t get out.
• Put something in the back seat with your child — a purse, a shoe that you are wearing, anything that would force you to look in the back seat when you park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.