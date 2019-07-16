The good news for Southwest Mississippi about Hurricane Barry is that there’s nothing much to report.
It certainly is fair to say that the storm, which lumbered through south Louisiana over the weekend, caused little if any serious damage over this way.
As of Monday afternoon there have been only a couple of reports of property damage, and power outages were blessedly scarce.
Barry brought a little wind and 2 to 4 inches of rain to Southwest Mississippi. It could have been a lot worse. But everyone is grateful for a very mild start to hurricane season.
