The staff of the Enterprise-Journal won 27 awards for its coverage throughout 2019, the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors announced Friday.
First-place honors included multiple photography awards, as well as commendations for personal columns, editorials, sports coverage and breaking news.
Managing Editor Matt Williamson and former staff writer Gopika Nair won first place for their continuing coverage of the Ericka Hall killing, while Staff Writer Ernest Herndon and Williamson won third place for their coverage of a disputed Pike County election.
Williamson won a first-place general news writing award for his coverage of the Hall killing, and Herndon won second place for his coverage of an oil spill in Pike County.
Staff Writer Gabriel Perry won a first-place breaking news award for his coverage of a shooting outside a Tylertown bank. The staff of the Enterprise-Journal won a third-place award for stories about the December tornado that hit Amite and Lincoln counties.
Williamson swept the breaking news photography category. He won a first-place award for a photo of a McComb house fire, second place for a photo of the recovery efforts of the tornado that swept through McComb in May and third place for a photo of a manhunt of shooting suspect.
For feature photography, Williamson’s image of a dancer doing a back flip in the middle of Summit Street won the first-place feature photography award.
Perry won the second-place feature photo award for his image of a Pike County jail inmate getting baptized. Williamson won the third-place award for a shot of a man zooming away in a souped-up dune buggy at a local car show.
Williamson won the first-place general news photography award for an image of an honor guard firing a 21-gun salute at the funeral of former McComb Police Chief Billie Hughes. His photo of former Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant’s visit Personal Pediatric Care in McComb took third place.
Last year’s Hero Dash event at the Bogue Chitto Water Park earned first- and second-place sports feature photography awards for Williamson.
Sports Editor Travis Connelley’s coverage of Southwest Mississippi Community College basketball won first- and second-place sports action photo awards.
Connelley’s article about Pike County native and Glover Quin’s retirement from the NFL won the first-place breaking sports award and his coverage of South Pike junior Zavion Williams’ 40-pont basketball game took second place.
Enterprise-Journal Editor Jack Ryan won first pace for his columns and Herndon won third place for his weekly Leather Britches outdoors columns.
Ryan won first place for editorial writing.
Herndon won a second-place award for business reporting for his story about the temporary shutdown of a popular Franklin County eatery, and Perry won a third-place award for a piece on oil leases.
Perry also won a third-place award for featuring writing for a story about a jail baptism.
And Herndon won a third-place sports feature writing award for a story about couples who hunt alligators together.
