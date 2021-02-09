Anthony and Tammy Witherspoon got it right last week when the husband, who plans to spend time on business in Africa, withdrew from the Magnolia mayor’s race in favor of his wife.
Depending on how much time Anthony Witherspoon plans to spend in Tanzania, it would have been difficult for him to exercise properly the duties of a small-town Mississippi mayor. Tammy Witherspoon, on the other hand, expects to spend most of her time in Mississippi, and thus is the better choice for the job.
Mrs. Witherspoon, currently serving her second term in the Mississippi Senate, is the only Democrat running for mayor. She will be favored in the June 8 general election against former Magnolia alderman Mercedes Ricks, who is running as an independent.
Interestingly, if Witherspoon does become Magnolia mayor, she will have to resign her seat in the Senate. Typically it works the other way around: An official resigns the local post once elected to the Legislature.
But given the ongoing Democratic minority in the Legislature, she may be right in assessing last week that she could do more in Magnolia.
