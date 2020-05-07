Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last month floated the idea of changing federal law to allow states to seek bankruptcy protection. Such a recourse, the Republican leader said, would be preferable to asking the federal government to bail out states suffering from the revenue repercussions of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Actually, legalizing state bankruptcies is a terrible idea. It would drive up borrowing costs for highways, schools and other public infrastructure because those who buy government bonds could no longer assume they are risk-free. Plus it would overlook one salient point: The states have the power to tax, which means they have the power to cover their shortfalls.
It might not be politically attractive to raise taxes during a deep recession, but this is the pickle the states willfully chose when they decided economic pain was the lesser of two evils.
McConnell wisely backed away from his idea almost immediately. It was one of the worst suggestions a Washington leaders has ever made.
