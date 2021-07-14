One of the most interesting developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic is the departure of a significant number of people from the labor force.
It is clear that abundant and long-lasting unemployment benefits made staying home more appealing than having a job for some. But a recent report from The Associated Press predicts that this trend will continue long after the benefits dry up and more people get a job.
The Census Bureau has estimated that the country’s population of residents aged 16 to 64 — the prime working years, declined by 0.1% in 2020.
It is the first such decline in the nation’s history — a very tiny drop, to be sure, but possibly a signal of what’s to come over the next few years.
“It reflected a sharp fall in immigration, the retirements of the vast Baby Boom generation and a slowing birth rate,” the AP reported. “The size of the 16-64 age group was also diminished last year by thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.”
The AP said it’s not clear how population patterns will develop after Covid-19 is behind us. If the working-age population starts growing, it will most likely be at a very small rate. That trend, or an even worse one in which the work population declines, could create problems for an economy that is already hungry for more workers.
But economists also told the AP that some positive things will come out of this. Fewer workers will force employers to offer extra benefits to attract workers — think of the fast-food restaurants that have been offering employees free meals lately. And pay could increase, which would be an important boost for those on the lower end of the wage scale.
The element of this story that could appeal most directly to smaller communities, such as most of those in Mississippi, is the challenge that some blue-collar employers are having in finding young workers in a job market that seems to have changed so suddenly.
The CEO of a metal-stamping company in Ohio said that more than half of the workers in his three factories are 55 or older. Fewer than 20% of his staff is aged 20-34, and he worries that the focus on sending all kids to college will keep young workers from learning about manufacturing careers that can provide a good living.
There is truth in this observation. In a perfect world, of course everybody should go to college and have a better chance at finding a job with above-average pay. But this isn’t a perfect world, and no matter what the future holds, we will need all kinds of workers.
Parents, educators and public policy should encourage young people to explore the idea of college. But they also must understand that this path won’t appeal to a significant number of them, and when that occurs, there need to be plenty of other career options.
In many small communities, there are fewer jobs available for people with a college degree. The development of non-college career options — good jobs that will convince a few young people to stick around — is vital to the long-term health of these communities.
