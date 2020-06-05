Prodded by a Hinds County circuit judge’s recent ruling, the Mississippi Department of Health did the right thing this week and removed its veil of secrecy on the reach of the coronavirus into each of the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The itemized report explains why the Department of Health, and most certainly some of the nursing homes on the list, did not want each facility’s information made public. Several of them have had a sizable number of infections among both residents and employees. At a Hattiesburg long-term care center, for example, 92 residents and 55 employees contracted the virus, and 25 of the residents died.
In the short term, the release of this information will not help facilities with large numbers of infections or deaths. Families will hesitate to move a relative there, and it may be more difficult to hire employees. But nursing home residents, their families, employees and the general public should be given as much as possible about their community’s trouble spots. This information helps achieve that goal.
