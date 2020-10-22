A column last week on The Washington Post website that criticized the federal government’s reluctance to provide more coronavirus recession assistance included a chart that was more interesting than the column itself.
The chart, based on data from the Pew Research Center, said that in July, 52% of Americans aged 18 to 29 lived with their parents. That compared to 47 percent living at home in February, just five months prior.
Both figures compare to The Great Depression, when the U.S. census said 43% of young adults lived with their parents in 1930 and 48% did so in 1940.
The increase this year is understandable. When the virus shut down colleges and universities in the spring, students naturally returned home. If these schools started the fall semester with online learning, there may yet be no reason for some of the students to return to campus.
But the chart also shows that the trend of living with Mom and Dad, or just one parent, has been building — literally for decades.
The 1960 census marked the low point of young adults living with parents, at 29%. That figure was at 38% by the 2000 census, when information became available annually instead of every 10 years.
The Great Recession of 2008-09 spurred a big jump in the trend, and by 2010, 44% of young adults were with their parents.
“There was a surge in young adults moving back home during and immediately after the Great Recession,” columnist Catherine Rampell wrote. “The trend was expected to reverse eventually but never did. Since the pandemic began, it has supercharged.”
The bottom line is that far too many of today’s young people cannot afford to rent or buy a place of their own. Maybe that’s partly because of school loans or other debt. It also makes sense that many employers have been hiring fewer people in recent years, determined to get more done with less manpower. This naturally makes it more difficult to find a decent job.
Rampell noted that the Covid-19 economic contraction has reduced employment among young people more than other age groups. In her view, the federal government withdrew aid to individuals and businesses too quickly, and that has let poor hiring conditions linger.
“In the years after the financial crisis, successive classes of unlucky students kept graduating into a stagnant job market,” she wrote. “The same phenomenon threatens to repeat because, once again, Congress refuses to act aggressively on fiscal aid, and the young are residual claimants on such government failures.
“The Class of 2020, just like the Classes of 2008 to 2012 or so, has already fallen victim to a severe recession. Congress must do whatever it takes to prevent the Class of 2021 — and onward — from suffering the same fate.”
We can write off the disruption of 2020 as a once-in-a-century occurrence. But half of our young people living with parents is not a good thing. Something structural is wrong here.
