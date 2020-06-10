If the people demanding major changes in the way police officers do their job want to get anything done, the first assignment is to describe their objectives more clearly.
Specifically, the “defund the police” call that has been heard regularly over the last few days — the phrase has even been painted on some streets — is about the most improper description of what the change agents seek.
The phrase is so poorly thought out that it makes every skeptic or casual listener think that the activists want to get rid of police departments. Which is about the silliest idea possible at a time when it seems the country is coming apart. Crime rates may have fallen in recent years but they’re nowhere close to zero.
Those calling to defund the police may have chosen a poor name for their work, but fortunately they have some decent ideas that, properly applied, would make the job different and probably better for police officers.
Christy E. Lopez, a professor at Georgetown Law School and a co-director of the school’s Innovative Policing Program, wrote on The Washington Post website this week that policymakers and the public tend to over-rely on law enforcement.
“We turn to the police in situations where years of experience and common sense tell us that their involvement is unnecessary, and can make things worse,” she wrote. Specific examples: Officers must write accident reports, respond to calls about drug overdoses, intervene in domestic disputes and move homeless people away from wherever they may have located.
Police, meanwhile, complain that they’re expected to do too much, and often are asked to address problems for which they are poorly prepared.
“For most proponents, defunding the police does not mean zeroing out budgets for public safety, and police abolition does not mean that police will disappear overnight — or perhaps ever,” Lopez wrote. “Defunding the police means shrinking the scope of police responsibilities and shifting most of what government does to keep us safe to entities that are better equipped to meet that need. It means investing more in mental-health care and housing, and expanding the use of community mediation and violence interruption programs.”
To put it more directly: If people who want to defund the police mean they want to eliminate police departments and replace them with conflict resolution teams, count the public out. If you’re going to take such a radical step, you might as well ban locks so that it will be easier for burglars to steal things unmolested.
But if, when you talk about defunding the police, you mean assigning some of their non-crime duties to other agencies, and you mean spending more tax dollars on various treatment and mediation programs to help more people move away from criminal behavior, that’s a discussion worth having.
Hopefully before the discussion starts, someone will come up with a more accurate name.
