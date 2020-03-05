In politics, timing can be everything. The timing couldn’t be worse for a Republican-led effort to allow Mississippi’s state auditor to spot-check the tax returns of welfare recipients to be sure they aren’t getting benefits to which they are not entitled.
The measure, which passed both legislative chambers and is now waiting on Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature, is based on the inaccurate and insulting stereotype of the poor: namely, that they are malingerers who are living better than many of those who are paying the taxes to provide these benefits. It’s the same stereotype that fueled a similar measure enacted by state lawmakers six years ago to randomly drug-test welfare recipients.
Just as the drug-testing turned up a smaller percentage of substance abuse in the welfare population than in the non-welfare population, it is easy to predict that the same thing will happen if the state auditor starts prying into the tax returns of the poor. There won’t be much to find because the poor don’t have much income. That is, after all, why they are poor.
Besides the limited benefit of this snooping, it seems to ignore where the real and documented problem of welfare fraud lies — not with the recipients but rather with the state agencies that run the programs and their vendors.
According to indictments handed down earlier this year, six individuals — including the former director of the state Department of Human Services — were involved in a massive scheme to embezzle welfare funds. The cost of the fraud is still being totaled, but the state auditor, Shad White, says it exceeds $4 million, making it the largest public embezzlement case in Mississippi in at least 20 years.
What enabled the alleged fraud was the control given to one agency head over the awarding of contracts. Mississippi was supposed to have addressed this problem when it passed procurement reforms after Chris Epps was nabbed in 2014 for taking more than $1 million in kickbacks and bribes on contracts he controlled as head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Now we learn that these bid reforms, such as competitive bidding, don’t apply when it’s federal money being spent, which was the case with the welfare funds that were allegedly embezzled.
A few state lawmakers believe more can be done. They introduced bills this session to create more levels of oversight with the Department of Human Services. Those bills are apparently going nowhere.
Instead, the Republicans’ approach to cracking down on welfare fraud is to go after the small potatoes. It’s a focus that is not just misdirected but also poorly timed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.