Although most of the medical attention these days is on COVID-19, don’t overlook another health threat that arrives this time every year in Mississippi: oppressive heat.
Be sensible if you are outside in it.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious concerns when it gets as hot and humid as this. Stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks, and don’t overdo it.
You’ll have time to catch up on your exercise or yard work when the weather breaks.
