A personal trainer in Madison is suing Mississippi for stopping her from charging for weight-loss advice because she’s not a licensed dietitian.
Donna Harris claims the state Department of Health’s prohibition denies her right to free speech. It certainly is protectionist.
Harris was trying to turn into a business what she had previously been doing for free: advising people how to eat right.
As long as she does not advertise herself as a licensed dietitian, the Department of Health has no reason to intervene. It should let her be.
