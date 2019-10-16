Without meaning to, basketball superstar LeBron James this week gave credence to the argument that America’s top professional athletes are making so much money that they’re oblivious to any other issue.
James, upon returning home from some preseason games in China, described his thoughts about the recent pro-Hong Kong demonstration tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, using a thought process that can only be described as bizarre.
“I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke,” James said. “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually.
“So just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, it can be a lot of negative that comes with it.”
James certainly is correct that the American right to freedom of speech also carries responsibilities. And he also was correct when he said that social media commentary can cause plenty of problems. But that’s about all he got right.
It is silly to think that the Houston general manager wasn’t aware of the situation in Hong Kong. He put the post on Twitter in support of those who are protesting the likelihood that China soon will start clamping down on the freedoms it gave Hong Kong when it got control of the territory from the United Kingdom.
It’s obvious that James, like the NBA’s commissioner and team owners, are more concerned about the money to be made in China than anything else — such as freedom of speech.
To educate James on the situation at hand, the Chinese government has done a fine job of playing its victim card in the wake of Morey’s Hong Kong tweet. That’s because China’s communist leaders don’t want the rest of the world to take more interest in the Hong Kong protests, since it will then be obvious that China is trying to stifle basic American concepts like dissent and the right to disagree with the government.
When it comes to China, the NBA has clearly made its choice. And it is an embarrassing one.
