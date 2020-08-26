Meeting this week, a Mississippi House committee decided not to try to override Gov. Tate Reeves’ veto of a bill that would allow convicted criminals to remove three felonies from their permanent court records.
State law currently allows people to petition for removal of one felony conviction. There are 10 exceptions to this law, including violent crimes, drug trafficking, multiple-offense DUIs and failure to register as a sex offender.
The bill passed by wide margins in both the House and Senate. But Gov. Tate Reeves was correct in his veto message when he said that while everyone is entitled to a second chance to straighten up, this change in the law goes too far because it would allow habitual, career criminals to remove multiple convictions.
All of us have benefited from a second chance. But expecting a third and fourth chance after you’ve broken the law is a bit much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.