Well now, Ken Starr. Thanks for coming around, two decades later, to the idea that impeaching a president should be a matter of last resort, and a bad habit to be kicked.
Starr is best known as the independent counsel during Bill Clinton’s presidency. Appointed to investigate Clinton’s role in a failed Arkansas land deal long before he came to Washington, Starr and his staff wound up producing a 475-page report that instead provided graphic details about Clinton’s extramarital relationship with a young White House intern.
During that investigation, Clinton lied under oath about the relationship, and the Republican-led House impeached him. The Senate, run by Clinton’s fellow Democrats, acquitted him.
If Starr had any concerns about impeachment back then, he kept them quiet. Instead, he said that no one is above the law. Only now, as part of President Trump’s defense team, is he lamenting the situation and telling senators it’s time to end what he called the age of impeachment.
Speaking to the Senate on Monday in defense of the president, Starr said that anyone who lived through Clinton’s second term understands that “a presidential impeachment is tantamount to domestic war.” He added that impeachment is “a war of words and a war of ideas, but it is filled with acrimony and divides the country like nothing else.”
At least Starr finally gets that, although it apparently took being paid by the defense instead of the prosecution for it to sink in.
Just as the Clinton impeachment proved to be an exercise in futility that seemed to make him more popular in his final two years, the effort to remove Trump from office is certain to fail, and may well contribute to re-electing him this November. Trump is at his political best when he can play the victim, and Democrats who followed their consciences in voting to impeach merely encouraged his theatrics.
This year, just like in 1998, the majority party in the House sensed an opportunity to embarrass a president they despised. Both times, the House overreached.
As with the Clinton case before it, the argument to remove Trump is thin. Both impeachments illustrate the wisdom of the Founding Fathers, who feared an out-of-control president but built a safeguard against rash judgment into the Constitution by requiring a two-thirds vote of the Senate for removal.
National Review editor Rich Lowry, whose column runs on this page twice a week, put it best in Saturday’s paper. “The underlying question is whether the Senate will impose the most severe sanction it has ever inflicted on any chief executive, voting to remove a president for the first time in the history of the country and doing it about 10 months from his re-election bid,” Lowry wrote.
Does anything Trump did with Ukraine merit this sanction? No — just like Clinton’s lie under oath about an affair deserved scorn and derision but not his removal from office, though it may be hard to find many people who will agree with both of those points. Perhaps Ken Starr can enlighten them.
