Zach Borenstein will be lucky if he dodges prison time after allegedly defacing a controversial Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi campus last weekend.
Rather than an act of moral courage, as some of his defenders are claiming, the spray-painting was an act of immature stupidity that a 30-year-old schoolteacher should have grown out of by now. At the very least, he should have known better.
A “moral courage” defense is easy to rebut. Had Borenstein realized his alleged actions were a felony that could put him behind bars for a while, would his family and others who care about him have said this is a good idea? Probably not.
Rather than being hard-nosed, though, the prosecutors and judges who handle his case should use it as a teaching moment, both for Borenstein and to show that this state is not as reactionary as it once was.
Whatever crime Borenstein may have committed, that must be measured against the clear indication over many years that he has a servant’s heart.
He came to this state to try to do good, participating in the Mississippi Teacher Corps that promised him an expense-free master’s degree in return for teaching for at least two years in a Mississippi public school that struggles to hire teachers. He’s been keeping his end of the bargain by teaching geometry in Hollandale.
Anybody who has connected over the years with Teacher Corps teachers — or their colleagues in Teach for America — knows this is not an easy road.
Teacher Corps participants come to this state usually knowing little about Mississippi other than its racially troubled past. They are thrown into classrooms with cursory teaching experience, and they are asked to sink or swim. They only survive the experience because they are idealistic and have a missionary zeal about them. That is admirable.
Sometimes they go overboard. This may have been the case for Borenstein, who apparently let the emotions spilling over from the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis get the best of him.
If he is guilty, however, there must be consequences for vandalizing someone else’s property — even property that carries so much historical baggage that the university wants to relocate it to a less prominent position on campus than its current location in front of its iconic administration building.
What would be an appropriate punishment for Borenstein? How about this: Require him to clean off every letter and image he spray-painted on the statue. Even if it ends up being relocated to a cemetery on campus, the statue needs to be free of graffiti.
Afterward, Borenstein could return to Hollandale, where he could use this experience to teach his students about personal responsibility, respect for other people’s property and the grace of second chances.
Those lessons might be even more valuable to students in the long run than understanding the Pythagorean theorem.
