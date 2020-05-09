Local officials can apply for assistance from the federal government to help pay for the recovery and cleanup from the tornado that swept through part of Pike and Amite counties last month.
Mississippi reached a state threshold to request emergency assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Emergency Management Deputy Director Stephen McCraney said Friday.
Emergency management officials had to identify $4.5 million of damage from the storms on April 22 and 23 for Mississippi to be eligible. Pike, Amite, Claiborne, Covington, George, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence and Simpson counties are included in the disaster declaration.
“We’ll start joint assessments on those counties tomorrow,” McCraney said.
A tornado struck before dawn on April 23, carving a track from just northeast of Liberty to McComb.
