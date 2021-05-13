The effort to produce more electricity from offshore wind turbines is about to get serious: The Biden administration this week approved the country’s first large-scale “wind farm,” in which between 62 and 84 turbines located 12 miles off the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., will produce enough electricity for 400,000 homes.
That’s actually a small fraction of Biden’s goal of using offshore wind to generate electricity for 10 million homes by 2030. This effort, if successful, could wind up with more than 3,000 wind turbines along the Atlantic Coast, from Maine to Florida.
There is already plenty of debate over wind power. Some coastal residents object because the turbines, which will be several hundred feet tall, will disrupt scenic views of the ocean, even though they’ll be 12 miles away.
Environmentalists are worried about the giant machines’ possible impact on birds and marine life. Commercial fishermen will be unable to work in the areas where the turbines are located, and the developers of the Massachusetts project already have agreed to pay fishermen in that state and neighboring Rhode Island nearly $38 million to compensate for those losses.
For those of us “inlanders” who will not be directly affected by offshore wind turbines, the questions are more about economics.
How many jobs will be created to build and maintain these machines? How reliable will off shore wind’s supply of electricity be? Will these wind farms noticeably be able to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions? And perhaps most important, what will it cost to produce this electricity compared to the more common methods of burning natural gas and other resources?
The administration predicted that the Massachusetts project will create 3,600 jobs, though it did not specify how many of those will be permanent and how many involve construction. Extend that estimate out over a decade as other offshore wind projects are approved and built, and you can see the employment possibilities. But nothing’s guaranteed.
As for the cost of “clean” electricity, such as that produced by wind turbines or solar panels, it has been declining rapidly for several years and by many reports is now competitive with the price of traditional electricity. Clean energy is still a young business, so it is reasonable to assume further cost reductions in the future.
Right now, there are only seven wind turbines twirling off the Atlantic Coast in pilot projects off the coasts of Rhode Island and Virginia. So it’s time to see whether a larger offshore facility can deliver.
One thing is certain: America runs best when it has ample supplies of energy. There is every reason to verify that alternative sources can increase the supply of reliable electricity.
European nations for years have been investing heavily in offshore wind and it seems to be working. It’s time to see if the same concept will work on this side of the Atlantic.
