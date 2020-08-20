Since it’s convention season, here’s a prediction: If Joe Biden gets elected in November, he and fellow Democrats will find out that former President Bill Clinton’s strategy of keeping the party closer to the center than the left wing was the correct decision.
Clinton played a surprisingly minor role at this week’s online Democratic convention, speaking for only five minutes Tuesday night. He’s been on the outs with a lot of Democrats who think the party needs to be more aggressively liberal — and because Clinton’s impeachable personal behavior is a horrible fit for this #MeToo era.
Clinton’s conduct with a young intern was indeed unforgivable. But for those who can look at his centrist politics, there is still a lot to like two decades later.
For starters, he knew how to work with opposing Republicans, getting a free-trade agreement through Congress along with welfare reform. The economy performed well during most of his eight years in office, to the point that there were budget surpluses twice, as opposed to the trillion-dollar annual deficits that future presidents and congresses regularly created.
Yes, his Democratic critics say, but he also supported the crime bill that put a generation of minority men behind bars. True enough, but that also was a bipartisan move.
In the early 1990s, Clinton was the first Democrat to figure out that the majority of the public did not want a wrenching social overhaul. This is borne out today by the fact that another centrist, Joe Biden, is the 2020 Democratic nominee instead of more ardent left-wingers like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.
If the election was tomorrow, polls say Biden would beat President Trump handily. But the election is more than two months off, and plenty of things can happen. The coronavirus pandemic could finally ease up, the economy could show more life, unemployment could come down and Trump could actually temper his annoying ways in an effort to attract more votes.
The idea of Biden plus a Democratic-controlled House and Senate would take some getting used to. But history, including Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s experiences with health care, tells us that the best way forward is with gentle steps. No matter what liberals say, if they push too hard too fast, voters will correct them.
