Don’t expect Gov. Tate Reeves to listen to Democratic politicians, current or former, about his and Mississippi’s negligence in refusing to expand Medicaid to cover the working poor.
Mike Espy, the former congressman and current candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Ray Mabus, a former governor, can pontificate all day long about how hard-hearted and fiscally imprudent it has been to reject the federal government’s offer to cover the vast majority of the expansion cost. That criticism won’t budge Reeves a bit.
He will continue to say no, as he and most Republican leaders have from the inception of the Affordable Care Act a decade ago.
What could move him off this unfathomable intransigence, though, might be the capitulation in recent years of other GOP-led states, including some whose voters have forced them to do what they should have done years ago when the federal match, still handsome at 90%, was even more generous.
Missouri was the most recent to join the Medicaid expansion crowd, as voters in a referendum this month opted for expansion by a 53% to 47% margin. Oklahoma did the same, though by a closer vote, earlier this year.
In fact, during the Trump years, as the Republican president has done his best to try to undo his Democratic predecessor’s signal domestic achievement, seven states have switched to the pro-expansion side. Only Mississippi and 11 other states continue to balk.
Most observers, including those opposed to expansion, expect that eventually every state will join. The offer is simply too good — and the need is too great — to pass up.
Mississippi has been missing out on about $1 billion a year in federal health care spending that Medicaid expansion would bring. That translates into thousands of health-care jobs that have gone uncreated, and many more that have been lost or are being threatened as rural hospitals struggle to keep their doors open. Mississippi has watched five rural hospitals close in recent years, and a couple of dozen others are reportedly in precarious financial shape.
Hospitals are hurting for several reasons, but one of the biggest is that their burden of unpaid care has risen. Medicaid expansion would help offset those losses by providing revenue from patients whom the hospitals legally must treat regardless of their ability to pay.
The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated how unsettling the lack of health insurance can be for those who make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid and too little to be able to purchase coverage on their own.
As with most illnesses, the uninsured are unlikely to seek care in the early stages of virus infection, waiting until their condition is advanced — and much harder and more expensive to treat — before seeing a medical professional. Medicaid expansion, by raising the income eligibility limit, would rescue hundreds of thousands of Mississippians from that insurance gap.
Tate Reeves ran in 2019 on the unequivocal assurance that he would not support Medicaid expansion. Maybe he can be persuaded to bend on that, just as he did on another campaign promise — to not retire Mississippi’s controversial state flag without voter approval.
Missouri came to its senses and saw how foolish it was to let other states reap the federal Medicaid money, while it stubbornly remained on the sidelines. Mississippi, including most principally its governor, needs to have that same epiphany before it’s too late and more hospitals close.
Too often Mississippi has to be dragged kicking and screaming into a change for the better. Medicaid expansion should not be yet another one of these.
