When you see half-mile long electric lines floating in the Mississippi River, as the New Orleans area did on Monday after Hurricane Ida stormed through, it’s a sure bet a utility company has some explaining to do.
The utility company is Entergy, which also serves significant areas of western Mississippi. Therefore the questions from Louisiana will be of interest up here as well.
As The Washington Post reported this week, Entergy issued a news release in 2019 after a $100 million upgrade to its electrical grid around New Orleans, saying the work was a foundation for its network’s storm resilience.
Ouch. That just goes to show you how hurricanes and similar forces of nature have a way of making all of us look weak and unprepared. As does the toppling of a 400-foot-tall transmission tower beside the Mississippi River, one of many high-profile Ida casualties that Entergy says will take weeks to repair.
“Entergy, the power provider for 3 million customers in the Gulf region, has over the past decade been fined for deferring maintenance of its aging infrastructure and criticized for moving too slowly to reinforce its grid against severe weather,” the Post reported. “The company resisted calls to increase investments in renewable energy sources, which climate advocates see as a way to prevent widespread outages.”
Entergy and others say it’s too early to assess blame for the New Orleans area’s electricity failures. But the company clearly has its own assessment to perform: The hurricane knocked down all eight of its transmission lines that bring electricity to New Orleans, and more than 170 of its Louisiana substations were damaged.
Hurricane Ida was more powerful than expected, and when the storm slowed down after landfall, that provided extra time for it to cause serious damage all over Southeast Louisiana.
Neighboring Southwest Mississippi took a pretty nasty hit as well, but repairs have proceeded steadily in most areas. Put it this way: Only a few customers in Mississippi will be without electricity for weeks — as opposed to an estimated 768,000 Entergy customers in Louisiana.
This is sure to be a lively debate. Entergy, which operates in four states, says the company invested $4.2 billion in its transmission lines from 2014 to 2019, and also fortified its infrastructure in areas around New Orleans that are vulnerable to hurricanes.
But the Post said regulators believe Entergy has fallen behind on spending the necessary money to prevent widespread outages like the one it’s now repairing.
Renewable energy advocates criticized the company — and their regulators — for failing to put more money into solar- and battery-powered “microgrids” to provide power to small areas after a hurricane. Entergy responded that a 100% renewable-powered electric grid is not feasible.
The first order of business is to get the power back on so that people can get back home. After that, it’s very clear there will be plenty of questions for Entergy to answer.
