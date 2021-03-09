The Missisippi Supreme Court rejected a Pike County man’s post-conviction relief appeal on a split vote, with two justices objecting to the court imposing fees to the appellee, claiming it stripped the man of his constitutional rights and denies justice to indigent defendants.
Bobby Keith Barnett was convicted in June 1995 for shooting and killing Thomas “Turk” Wells after Wells allegedly “taunted” Barnett with gang symbols on May 8, 1994.
Barnett was sentenced to life plus five years.
In an en banc statement from the Supreme Court, justices ruled that Barnett’s appeal form, his ninth request for post-conviction relief, was time-barred and met none of the exceptions for consideration.
“Barnett has been warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result in not only in monetary sanctions, but also in restriction on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief,” the court said. “We find that the instant filing is frivolous and that Barnett should be restricted from filing further applications.”
The court voted to restrict Barnett from further filings, with justices Michael Randolph, Josiah Coleman, James Maxwell, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin, David Ishee and Kenneth Griffis voting to deny with sanctions, while James Kitchens and Leslie King voted specifically to deny without sanctions.
King made a written objection to the ruling with Kitchens joining him. King wrote that he believed the sanctions encroached on Barnett’s constitutional rights.
“This Court seems to tire of reading motions that it deems ‘frivolous’ and imposes monetary sanction of indigent defendants,” King wrote. “The Court then bars those defendants, who in all likelihood are unable to pay the imposed sanctions, from future filings. In choosing to prioritize efficiency over justice, this Court forgets the oath that each justice took before assuming office.
“The decision to cut off an indigent defendant right to proceed ... is also a violation of that defendant’s fundamental right to vindicate his constitutional rights.”
King said he was in favor of denying the appeal due to lack of merit rather than “violating Barnett’s fundamental rights.”
“Instead of simply denying or dismissing those motions that lack merit, the Court seeks to punish Barnett for arguing his claims,” King wrote. “Although each justice took an oath to do equal right to the poor and rich, this Court does not deny access to the court defendants who are fortunate enough to have monetary resources.
“Those defendants may file endless petitions, while indigent defendants are forced to sit silently by. An individual who, even incorrectly believes that she has been deprived of her freedom should not be expected to sit silently by and wait to be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.