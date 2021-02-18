Just as the Republican majority in the Mississippi Legislature is determined not to accept federal money to expand Medicaid, the Democrats in the Biden administration are determined to coax states into taking the deal.
The Washington Post website reported Tuesday that the administration is focusing its attention on Texas, which like Mississippi is among the 12 states that did not accept the Affordable Care Act’s Medicare expansion.
The Obama administration was able to convince three quarters of the states to get on board by promising to pay 90% of the cost of expansion. Now the government is offering a temporarily sweeter deal as it tries to reduce the rising rate of Americans who do not have health insurance.
A bill in Congress says that states that expand Medicaid will get a 5% increase in federal money for the program for existing patients — everyone outside the group added in the expansion. This increased match would last for two years.
Supersized Texas is clearly the main target of this incentive. It has more residents without health coverage than any other state, and this rate is rising because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By one estimate, Texas would receive an extra $6 billion over two years. Apparently, some of the Republicans in the majority have noticed.
Last month, a Republican legislator filed the state’s first bill to expand Medicaid since 2013. He said Texas is making a huge mistake to ignore the 9-to-1 match that the Affordable Care Act offers, especially when the pandemic is costing more residents their health insurance.
It will be interesting to see whether leaders of Texas — along with other states like Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee — change their minds to get that 5% funding increase. Some Republican-led states that have accepted the expansion also got approval for additional Medicaid requirements, such as charging co-payments, setting up anti-fraud measures and requiring recipients to have a job.
It is a shame that Mississippi, first under Gov. Phil Bryant and now under Gov. Tate Reeves, has been so unwilling to consider the idea of expanding Medicaid. Our state surely could have set up some additional requirements to ease the fears of anyone who thinks government assistance is by definition immoral or wasteful.
By skipping expansion, Mississippi turned up its nose at about $1 billion per year. In the decade since this became law, the state has declined a whopping $10 billion in federal money to pay for medical care for the working poor. As time passes and the amount of money left on the table keeps growing, the folly of this strategy will become even more embarrassing.
Medicaid will never be perfect. After all, it is a government program. But perfect should not be the enemy of the good: Nobody objected to receiving money last year for the coronavirus, even though it was clear from the start that the government program was flawed.
