There’s little chance of any drama in today’s Mississippi primaries, but some of the results will be noteworthy just the same.
At the presidential level, it will be interesting to see whether Mississippi Democrats follow other Southern states in propelling Joe Biden toward the nomination. He is one of 10 Democratic candidates on today’s ballot, although the only other ones who are still actively running are Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.
Biden stumbled in the first three states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, but scored a big win in South Carolina nine days ago on the back of strong support from black voters. He followed that up March 3 by winning 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, an achievement that virtually no one expected, and one that made Barack Obama’s vice president the front-runner.
Mississippi, given its large black population, is expected to favor Biden, though it should be noted that people have to show up and vote for that — or anything else — to happen.
Five other states are voting today, with most of the attention going to Michigan, a state where Sanders upset Hillary Clinton four years ago. This year’s Michigan vote will go a long way toward indicating whether Sanders can catch Biden in the race for convention delegates.
The only other contest of note in Mississippi is the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. Former congressman and agriculture secretary Mike Espy faces two challengers, with the winner advancing to the general election against Senate incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Most likely, Espy will advance easily.
On the Republican side of the ballot, President Trump is guaranteed an easy victory against two minor candidates. Hyde-Smith is unopposed for the Senate nomination, but three of the state’s four House members face challengers today. All four congressmen are highly likely to win their primaries today, not to mention their quests for re-election in November.
