The fire-sale price for a Mississippi shopping mall is a reminder that a significant part of the impact from the hurricane-force winds blowing through the retail economy has not yet landed.
The Associated Press reported last week that Leigh Mall, located in Columbus, has been sold for $3.5 million in an online auction. The sale came after a previous owner defaulted on a $34 million loan, with the Columbus mall one of many properties serving as collateral.
It’s also noteworthy that Lowndes County tax officials in 2018 valued the mall and its 30 acres of land between $12 million and $18 million. Given the mall’s most recent sale price, it seems certain that the property value will be sharply reduced next year, perhaps by more than half.
Here’s one impact of changing shopping trends that hasn’t yet hit home: If the value of the mall is significantly reduced, it means the county, city and school district will receive fewer tax dollars from a piece of property that used to produce a lot more sales taxes and property taxes than it does now.
If only one commercial building gets a lower property value, that is manageable. The question to be answered is how far this trend will go. It wasn’t too long ago, after all, that indoor shopping malls were the retail hub of any community, no matter the size.
Things have changed rapidly. In Columbus, only 57 percent of Leigh Mall’s 300,000 square feet is occupied, and like many retail locations, it recently lost anchor tenants J.C. Penney and Sears. The building’s declining value (and occupancy rate) is an unfortunate result of both the retail shift away from malls — and especially the growth of online shopping.
This mall’s story is being duplicated all over the country. The challenge to mall owners is obvious: They must come up with creative uses for the large buildings they own. Otherwise the loan defaults and online auctions will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.